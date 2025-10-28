Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,189 Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,512 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period.

Get abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

SIVR opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.