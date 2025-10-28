Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $204.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.72.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,369,326. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $371,183.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,737.07. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

