Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

SCHM opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.31.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

