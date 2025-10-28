Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 103,000 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $29,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.81. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

