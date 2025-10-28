Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSBC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

In other news, COO Lydia Ann Ramirez-Medina sold 825 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $25,525.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 11,960 shares in the company, valued at $370,042.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 375.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 65.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 22.14%.The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

