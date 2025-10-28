Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.40.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSBC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 375.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 65.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Five Star Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.51.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 22.14%.The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.
About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.
