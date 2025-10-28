FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 45.1% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 125,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 301,950.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 452.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 32,768 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 89,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FSUN opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.02.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

