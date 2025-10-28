FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ FSUN opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.02.
FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.
