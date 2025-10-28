First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 516 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $531,037,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,656,000 after acquiring an additional 746,364 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $54,934,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9,614.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 624,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after acquiring an additional 618,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $25,307,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.42.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.