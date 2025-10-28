Financial Contrast: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) and Its Competitors

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE:PFLT – Get Free Report) is one of 1,265 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 28.31% 10.04% 4.24% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Competitors 291.37% 17.45% 3.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital $186.35 million $91.84 million 11.05 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Competitors $408.78 million $205.62 million 16.69

Volatility & Risk

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s peers have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital pays out 146.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 42.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Competitors 1087 4822 6355 104 2.44

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.15%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 47.79%. Given PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital peers beat PennantPark Floating Rate Capital on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor’s system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

