Equita Financial Network Inc. Invests $219,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

