Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,017,473 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,424,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017,473 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 6.62% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $224,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $27.51.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.