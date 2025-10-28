Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 38,568 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Gilead Sciences worth $204,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.8% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Covea Finance raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 69.5% during the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 51,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,118,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.61.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $124.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.52 and a 200-day moving average of $111.21. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $1,116,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,203 shares in the company, valued at $66,013,726.98. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,054.40. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $7,142,140 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

