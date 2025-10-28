Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,431,332 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,140,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431,332 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.55% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $228,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,746,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,455,000 after purchasing an additional 601,927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,035,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,852,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,481,000 after purchasing an additional 948,204 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,218,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after purchasing an additional 436,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $35.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.