Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Holdings Lifted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 6.5%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $83.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.