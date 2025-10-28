Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW) Short Interest Up 3,800.0% in October

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Up 30.6%

NASDAQ CRESW opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

