Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,947 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,947 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 755,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,252,000 after buying an additional 46,809 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 780.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 156,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 138,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 300,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,107.25. This trade represents a 43.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 338,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,601.15. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

