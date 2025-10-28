Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Genpact Limited $G

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of G. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $3,274,487.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 134,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,190.40. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,384,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,866.56. This represents a 15.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on G. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

