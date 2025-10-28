Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $864,000 Investment in Nextracker Inc. $NXT

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 56.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,445 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 72.5% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,630,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,617 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter valued at $58,122,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $40,356,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $38,699,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXT stock opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.27. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $101.98.

In other Nextracker news, President Howard Wenger sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $399,210.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 414,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,920. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,352.14. The trade was a 56.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,400 shares of company stock worth $2,053,385. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Northland Capmk lowered Nextracker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nextracker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America increased their target price on Nextracker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $74.00 target price on Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

