Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $690,000 in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 613.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,073,000 after acquiring an additional 497,982 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $84,408,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,244,000 after acquiring an additional 340,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $192.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.13. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $215.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.27.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

