Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $326,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 32.6% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $133,809,000 after buying an additional 76,748 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,373,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial set a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.30%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.