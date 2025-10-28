Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Raises Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 3,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $6,405,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at $40,822,404.35. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.71.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $106.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

