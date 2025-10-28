Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1668 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

