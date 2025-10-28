ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 556 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 249.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of COP opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $115.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.