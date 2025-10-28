City of London (LON:CTY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 517 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 516 ($6.88), with a volume of 6227559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 515 ($6.87).

City of London Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 503.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 489.42. The firm has a market cap of £2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 7.10.

Get City of London alerts:

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 21.57 EPS for the quarter. City of London had a net margin of 95.77% and a return on equity of 14.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that City of London will post 5533.7129324 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About City of London

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.