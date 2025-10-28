ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

COFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $478,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 156,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 93,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COFS opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $38.15.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

Further Reading

