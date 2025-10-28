Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 6,778 Shares of Neogen Corporation $NEOG

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Neogen were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Neogen by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 181.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 44.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Trading Up 0.3%

NEOG stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.90. Neogen Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEOG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler set a $6.50 price target on shares of Neogen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

