Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,980 ($66.42) and last traded at GBX 4,954.82 ($66.08), with a volume of 143934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,950 ($66.02).

Capital Gearing Stock Down 0.2%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,876.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,830.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £815.07 million, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.23.

Capital Gearing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller became investment manager in 1982 and is now the longest-serving fund manager in the UK. Since his appointment, the Trust has delivered one of the strongest long-term records in the sector, with only two down years in its entire history.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.