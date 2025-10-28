BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Up 20% – Time to Buy?

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) shares rose 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 176,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 111,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

BTU Metals Trading Up 20.0%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 26.91. The stock has a market cap of C$8.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.49.

About BTU Metals

(Get Free Report)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BTU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.