Brookwood Investment Group LLC Has $968,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Brookwood Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,514,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

