Brookwood Investment Group LLC Buys 455 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,232,000 after acquiring an additional 437,947 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,002,000 after purchasing an additional 740,605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,563,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,140,000 after purchasing an additional 401,133 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,311,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,065,000 after purchasing an additional 194,949 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

