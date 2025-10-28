Brookwood Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Global X Uranium ETF $URA

Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GenTrust LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,253,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,651,000 after purchasing an additional 50,763 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 2,650.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at $451,000.

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

