Brookwood Investment Group LLC Acquires 3,076 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.87.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average of $76.89. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $116.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.60, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The business had revenue of $751.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,061.54%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

