Brighton Jones LLC Raises Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $144.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.43 and its 200 day moving average is $131.23. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.60.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,134. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,882.24. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,771 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

