Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Equifax by 362.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.13.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $228.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.49. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $281.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

