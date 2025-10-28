Brighton Jones LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,371,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,298,928,000 after buying an additional 558,243 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,426,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after buying an additional 247,460 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,829,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,841,000 after buying an additional 2,129,449 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,909,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $230,818,000 after buying an additional 996,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 361.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $165,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Illumina Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ILMN opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

