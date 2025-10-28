Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in nLight $LASR

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,869 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.14% of nLight worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nLight by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,034,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 124,447 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLight during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,810,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nLight by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nLight by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of nLight during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at nLight

In related news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $106,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 265,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,877.14. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 62,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,937,091.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,319,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,866,987.62. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,980 shares of company stock valued at $10,650,501 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LASR shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised nLight from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on nLight from $27.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

nLight Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. nLight has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $33.73.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. nLight had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 21.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

nLight Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Recommended Stories

