Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7,284.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

