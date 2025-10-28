Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 284.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 99.6% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $266.09 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $279.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.92 and a 200 day moving average of $257.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

