Brighton Jones LLC Buys 626 Shares of Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,545,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,555,000 after purchasing an additional 228,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after purchasing an additional 95,361 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 42.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,864,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,485 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Sealed Air by 9.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,552,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 226,933 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sealed Air by 9.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,803,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,119,000 after purchasing an additional 161,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $48.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. Sealed Air Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

