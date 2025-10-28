Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Bright Mountain Media shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Bright Mountain Media Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc provides an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform that connects brands with targeted consumer demographics in the United States and Israel. It focuses on digital publishing comprising websites, including Mom.com, Cafemom.com, LittleThings.com, and MamasLatinas.com; and advertising technology, consumer insights, creative, and media services.

