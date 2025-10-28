Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.01 and traded as low as C$0.96. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 2,100 shares traded.
Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$23.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.07.
Big Rock Brewery Company Profile
Big Rock Brewery Inc is a producer of premium, all-natural craft beers, and cider. It operates in two segments: the wholesale segment which manufactures and distributes beer and cider to and through, provincial liquor boards which are subsequently sold on to end consumers; and the retail segment, which sells beverages, food, and merchandise to end consumers on premises owned and/or operated by the company.
