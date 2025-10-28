Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 12,990 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $41,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.3% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. Loop Capital cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

FirstCash Stock Down 2.2%

FCFS stock opened at $150.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.34 and its 200 day moving average is $137.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.69. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $163.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $638,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 93,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,937,035.88. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $807,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,237.76. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,690,723. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.