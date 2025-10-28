Bessemer Group Inc. Has $110.78 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $110,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $70,353,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 144.7% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 661,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,877,000 after buying an additional 391,181 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $22,073,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $21,103,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 155.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 371,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,654,000 after buying an additional 226,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.50 to $95.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $98.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.29 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 61.12%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.