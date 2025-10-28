Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $96,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 14,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,960. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,113.57. This represents a 40.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Scotiabank raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research upgraded WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of WEC stock opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.39%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.