Barings Corporate Investors $MCI Position Increased by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 773.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 39.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 226,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth $5,088,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.2% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 176,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MCI opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

