Banco Santander S.A. Sells 131,780 Shares of Aramark $ARMK

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,780 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.07% of Aramark worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 40,750.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 160.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 241.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Aramark during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 83.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aramark has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 2.02%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Aramark from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

