AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-On by 60.4% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Snap-On by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 142,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-On during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap-On by 14.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.00.

Snap-On Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $346.21 on Tuesday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.81 and a 52-week high of $373.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Snap-On’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s payout ratio is presently 44.89%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,332,786.41. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

