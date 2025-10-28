AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases New Stake in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 119,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.05% of Hologic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,177 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hologic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,655,000 after acquiring an additional 764,573 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hologic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,473,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,303,000 after acquiring an additional 69,878 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,512,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,973,000 after acquiring an additional 29,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hologic by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,331,000 after acquiring an additional 213,366 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,682,769.28. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $540,864.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.