AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 260,782 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,934,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Nutanix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 489,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Nutanix by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $11,058,508.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,090,543.36. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,152. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 108.67, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77. Nutanix has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $76.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

