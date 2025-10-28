Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $421.04 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $459.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.66.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total transaction of $9,616,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.06, for a total transaction of $1,696,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,127.80. The trade was a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,935 shares of company stock worth $135,057,522. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $569.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.62.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

