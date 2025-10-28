Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $153.35 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.11.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

